Markets

Bombardier Q2 Profit Edges Lower, But Revenue Climbs 6%

July 30, 2026 — 07:58 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Bombardier Inc. (BBD_A.TO), a Canadian manufacturer of business jets, on Thursday reported a slight decline in its second-quarter net income, despite revenue growth.

Net income decreased to $191 million or $1.84 per share, from $193 million in the prior-year period. Excluding one-time items, adjusted net income was $257 million or $2.50 per share.

EBIT was $225 million, resulting in an EBIT margin of 10.5%, up 40 basis points from a year earlier.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 9% year-over-year to $325 million.

Revenue grew 6% to $2.15 billion from a year ago, driven by a 14% increase in Services revenue to $674 million.

Bombardier shares closed down 3.02% at C$358.31 on Wednesday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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