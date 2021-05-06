Companies

Bombardier profit jumps as wealthy travelers return to flying

Contributors
Ankit Ajmera Reuters
Allison Lampert Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PETER NICHOLLS

Canada's Bombardier reported a 43 increase in quarterly adjusted profit on Thursday, helped by a recovery in business aviation, as rising COVID-19 vaccinations encourage wealthy travelers to fly again.

May 6 (Reuters) - Canada's Bombardier BBDb.TO reported a 43 increase in quarterly adjusted profit on Thursday, helped by a recovery in business aviation, as rising COVID-19 vaccinations encourage wealthy travelers to fly again.

The corporate aircraft maker announced early results on Monday after contesting a bondholder's claims that its recent sales of non-core assets breach the terms of certain notes.

Montreal-based Bombardier said it would seek bondholders' consent to amend terms on eight bond issues.

(Reporting By Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore and Allison Lampert in Montreal; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Allison.Lampert@thomsonreuters.com; 514-796-4212; Reuters Messaging: allison.lampert.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular