Bombardier profit jumps as wealthy travelers return to flying

May 6 (Reuters) - Canada's Bombardier BBDb.TO reported a 43 increase in quarterly adjusted profit on Thursday, helped by a recovery in business aviation, as rising COVID-19 vaccinations encourage wealthy travelers to fly again.

The corporate aircraft maker announced early results on Monday after contesting a bondholder's claims that its recent sales of non-core assets breach the terms of certain notes.

Montreal-based Bombardier said it would seek bondholders' consent to amend terms on eight bond issues.

(Reporting By Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore and Allison Lampert in Montreal; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Allison.Lampert@thomsonreuters.com; 514-796-4212; Reuters Messaging: allison.lampert.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.