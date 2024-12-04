Bombardier price target raised to C$132 from C$131 at CIBC

CIBC analyst Kevin Chiang raised the firm’s price target on Bombardier (BDRBF) to C$132 from C$131 and keeps an Outperformer rating on the shares.
