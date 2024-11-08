Bombardier price target lowered to C$131 from C$134 at CIBC

CIBC analyst Kevin Chiang lowered the firm’s price target on Bombardier (BDRBF) to C$131 from C$134 and keeps an Outperformer rating on the shares.
