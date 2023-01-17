Markets

Bombardier Prelim FY22 Results Exceed Its Outlook

January 17, 2023 — 08:33 am EST

(RTTNews) - Bombardier Inc. (BBD_B.TO), a Canadian business jet maker, said in a preliminary report on Tuesday that it expects to exceed its full-year outlook.

For the 12-month period to December 31, 2022, the company's expected adjusted EBIT stands at around $510 million, versus its previous expectation of over $375 million.

For the full year, the jet maker estimates to report adjusted EBITDA of approximately $930 million, higher than its earlier outlook of more than $825 million.

For 2022, the Canadian firm anticipates to record revenue of around $6.9 billion, versus its previous guidance of over $6.5 billion. Bombardier will release its fiscal 2022 results on February 9.

