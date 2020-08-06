US Markets

Bombardier posts loss as COVID-19 hits jet deliveries

Contributors
Allison Lampert Reuters
Ankit Ajmera Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE

Bombardier Inc reported a loss for the second quarter on Thursday, as the Canadian plane and train maker was hit by fewer business jet deliveries due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Bombardier Inc BBDb.TO reported a loss for the second quarter on Thursday, as the Canadian plane and train maker was hit by fewer business jet deliveries due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company, which is expecting to be cash-flow positive in 2020, said its free cash outflow rose to about $1.04 billion in the quarter ended June 30, from $429 million a year earlier.

Adjusted loss before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization was $319 million, compared with a profit of $312 million a year earlier.

(Reporting By Allison Lampert and Ankit Ajmera; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Allison.Lampert@thomsonreuters.com; 514-796-4212; Reuters Messaging: allison.lampert.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Companies

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular