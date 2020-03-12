Bombardier Names Éric Martel To Succeed Alain Bellemare As CEO

(RTTNews) - Montréal, Canada-based Bombardier (BBD_B.TO, BBD_A.TO) announced that it has appointed Éric Martel to Succeed Alain Bellemare as its President and Chief Executive Officer, effective April 6, 2020. Éric Martel will also be joining as a member of the board of directors.

The company noted that the board, including Bellemare, unanimously concluded that it was the appropriate time for a new leader to take the helm of the corporation, with the five-year turnaround plan nearing completion.

Éric Martel joins Bombardier from Hydro-Québec, where he has served as President and Chief Executive Officer since July 2015. Éric Martel held a number of leadership positions at Bombardier, prior to joining Hydro-Québec.

"I am very excited and honored to be able to rejoin Bombardier as it begins an exciting new chapter" stated Éric Martel.

