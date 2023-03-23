Markets

Bombardier Lifts 2025 Revenue, Adj. EBITDA Targets

March 23, 2023 — 09:37 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Canadian business jet maker Bombardier Inc. (BBD_B.TO) announced on Thursday that it has revised up its 2025 revenue and adjusted EBITDA targets to reflect strong performance and solid business fundamentals. For 2025, the company now expects adjusted EBITDA of over $1.625 billion, versus the previous expectation of around $1.500 billion.

The company now projects revenue of over $9 billion, higher than its previous target of around $7.5 billion.

