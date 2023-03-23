Bombardier lifts 2025 financial targets, plane production amid strong business jet market

By Allison Lampert and Abhijith Ganapavaram

MONTREAL, March 23 (Reuters) - Business jet maker Bombardier Inc BBDb.TO on Thursday raised 2025 revenue and free cash flow targets at its investor day, and said it would produce more corporate planes, sending shares up 4.9% in morning trade.

Corporate jet makers have reported swelling order backlogs on persistent strong demand for private flying in the U.S. But flatter global traffic, supply chain snags and fears of a recession remain concerns.

Bombardier Chief Executive Eric Martel told investors that he expects tailwinds such as a growing backlog and few pre-owned planes available for sale to overcome headwinds like delays on parts.

Supply chain "is improving, but certain issues are persisting," Martel said.

He said Bombardier expects to produce about 150 business jets by 2025, and is targeting more than $9 billion in annual revenue, up from an earlier goal of $7.5 billion.

Bombardier's full-year revenue reached $6.9 billion in 2022.

The company has been paying down debt and is targeting stronger free cash flow generation of more than $900 million in 2025 after being hit by a cash crunch while bringing new planes to market a decade earlier.

With no announced 2025 capex target and the entry into service of its flagship Global 7500 in 2018, investors and analysts are expected to raise questions over plans for a new jet.

"The fact that 2025 doesn't look to include any capex for it means they've decided to defer starting any new plane design," said a portfolio manager at a firm that holds Bombardier stock.

The portfolio manager spoke anonymously because he is nOt authorized to speak with media.

Desjardins analyst Benoit Poirier said Bombardier's free cash, revenue and deliveries targets were stronger than expected and deemed the lack of a capex commitment less risky. "A clean sheet design has received pushback from investors," he wrote.

Bombardier also said it anticipates tripling its revenues from defense sales and services to more than $1 billion in the second half of the decade.

