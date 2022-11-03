Bombardier Inc. Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Bombardier Inc. (BBD_B.TO):

Earnings: $27 million in Q3 vs. -$377 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.20 in Q3 vs. -$3.98 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Bombardier Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$2 million or -$0.10 per share for the period.

Analysts projected -$0.65 per share Revenue: $1.455 billion in Q3 vs. $1.449 billion in the same period last year.

