Bombardier Inc. Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Bombardier Inc. (BBD_B.TO):

Earnings: -$35 million in Q2 vs. -$129 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.44 in Q2 vs. -$1.43 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Bombardier Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $80 million or $0.72 per share for the period.

Revenue: $1.675 billion in Q2 vs. $1.557 billion in the same period last year.

