Bombardier Inc. Q1 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Bombardier Inc. (BBD_B.TO) revealed a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $110 million, or $1.02 per share. This compares with $302 million, or $2.98 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Bombardier Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $44 million or $0.36 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.38 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 11.8% to $1.281 billion from $1.453 billion last year.

Bombardier Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $110 Mln. vs. $302 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.02 vs. $2.98 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $1.281 Bln vs. $1.453 Bln last year.

