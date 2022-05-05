Bombardier Inc. Q1 Loss Decreases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Bombardier Inc. (BBD_B.TO) announced Loss for its first quarter that increased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled -$287 million, or -$0.12 per share. This compares with -$251 million, or -$0.10 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Bombardier Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$69 million or -$0.03 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -C$0.04 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.1% to $1.246 billion from $1.341 billion last year.

Bombardier Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): -$287 Mln. vs. -$251 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$0.12 vs. -$0.10 last year. -Analyst Estimate: -C$0.04 -Revenue (Q1): $1.246 Bln vs. $1.341 Bln last year.

