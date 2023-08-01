Bombardier Inc. - Class B (BDRBF) Price Target Increased by 5.15% to 61.65

The average one-year price target for Bombardier Inc. - Class B (OTC:BDRBF) has been revised to 61.65 / share. This is an increase of 5.15% from the prior estimate of 58.63 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 39.80 to a high of 81.95 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 38.61% from the latest reported closing price of 44.48 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 72 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bombardier Inc. - Class B. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 26.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BDRBF is 0.24%, a decrease of 4.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.06% to 6,106K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,108K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,108K shares, representing a decrease of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BDRBF by 10.48% over the last quarter.

JETS - U.S. Global Jets ETF holds 769K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,153K shares, representing a decrease of 49.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BDRBF by 2.27% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 642K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 638K shares, representing an increase of 0.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BDRBF by 31.81% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 459K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 459K shares, representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BDRBF by 7.10% over the last quarter.

OTCFX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Stock Fund holds 360K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

