Bombardier Inc. - (BDRAF) Price Target Increased by 5.98% to 56.99

The average one-year price target for Bombardier Inc. - (OTC:BDRAF) has been revised to 56.99 / share. This is an increase of 5.98% from the prior estimate of 53.77 dated March 27, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 28.63 to a high of 75.57 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 75.89% from the latest reported closing price of 32.40 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 76 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bombardier Inc. -. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 5.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BDRAF is 0.18%, a decrease of 24.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.01% to 6,473K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,138K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,108K shares, representing an increase of 2.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BDRAF by 13.03% over the last quarter.

JETS - U.S. Global Jets ETF holds 786K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 769K shares, representing an increase of 2.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BDRAF by 13.29% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 675K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 642K shares, representing an increase of 4.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BDRAF by 9.02% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 562K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 234K shares, representing an increase of 58.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BDRAF by 105.85% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 454K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 459K shares, representing a decrease of 0.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BDRAF by 7.84% over the last quarter.

