Bombardier Inc. Reveals Increase In Q2 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Bombardier Inc. (BBD_B.TO) revealed a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $19 million, or $0.12 per share. This compares with $10 million, or $0.03 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Bombardier Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $111 million or $1.04 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 31.5% to $2.203 billion from $1.675 billion last year.

Bombardier Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $19 Mln. vs. $10 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.12 vs. $0.03 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $2.203 Bln vs. $1.675 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.