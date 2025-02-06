News & Insights

Markets

Bombardier Inc. Q4 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

February 06, 2025 — 07:19 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Bombardier Inc. (BBD_B.TO) released earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $124 million, or $1.16 per share. This compares with $215 million, or $2.11 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Bombardier Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $303 million or $3.01 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.03 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.5% to $3.108 billion from $3.062 billion last year.

Bombardier Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $124 Mln. vs. $215 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.16 vs. $2.11 last year. -Revenue: $3.108 Bln vs. $3.062 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.