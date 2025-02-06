Bombardier Inc. Q4 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Bombardier Inc. (BBD_B.TO) released earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $124 million, or $1.16 per share. This compares with $215 million, or $2.11 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Bombardier Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $303 million or $3.01 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.03 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.5% to $3.108 billion from $3.062 billion last year.

Bombardier Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $124 Mln. vs. $215 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.16 vs. $2.11 last year. -Revenue: $3.108 Bln vs. $3.062 Bln last year.

