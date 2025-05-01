Bombardier Inc. Q1 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Bombardier Inc. (BBD_B.TO) released a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $44 million, or $0.37 per share. This compares with $110 million, or $1.02 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Bombardier Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $68 million or $0.61 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.66 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 18.8% to $1.522 billion from $1.281 billion last year.

Bombardier Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $44 Mln. vs. $110 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.37 vs. $1.02 last year. -Revenue: $1.522 Bln vs. $1.281 Bln last year.

