US Markets

Bombardier in talks to sell business-jet unit to Textron - WSJ

Contributors
Ankit Ajmera Reuters
Allison Lampert Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

Canada's Bombardier Inc is in talks to sell its business-jet unit to U.S. maker of Cessna jets, Textron Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported https://www.wsj.com/articles/bombardier-in-talks-to-sell-business-jet-unit-to-textron-11580835712?mod=searchresults&page=1&pos=2, citing people familiar with the matter.

Adds details on talks, background

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Canada's Bombardier Inc BBdB.TO is in talks to sell its business-jet unit to U.S. maker of Cessna jets, Textron Inc TXT.N, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The move will help the struggling Canadian train and plane maker to pare its billion of dollars in debts, the report said.

Bombardier's shares have plunge more than 30% so far this year. On Jan 16, it flagged a 2019 profit warning, citing problematic rail contracts, as well as warned of a potential write down in the value of a plane partnership with Europe's planemaker Airbus AIR.PA.

Bombardier declined comment on the WSJ report, but a source familiar with the company's thinking told Reuters it was holding talks over both rail and aviation assets to keep all its options open.

Textron also declined to comment.

Shares of Textron rose more than 9%, while those of Bombardier's were up over 10%.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru and Allison Lampert in Montreal; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((ankit.ajmera@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2596;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Companies

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular