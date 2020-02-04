Bombardier in talks to sell business-jet unit to Textron - WSJ

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Canada's Bombardier Inc BBdB.TO is in talks to sell its business-jet unit to U.S. maker of Cessna jets, Textron Inc TXT.N, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The move will help the struggling Canadian train and plane maker to pare its debts, the report said.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

