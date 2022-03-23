Bombardier has cancelled plane orders due to Russian sanctions -CEO

MONTREAL, March 23 (Reuters) - Bombardier BBDb.TO has cancelled plane orders because of Western nation's sanctions on Russia but the situation is manageable due to strong demand for business jets overall, Chief Executive Officer Eric Martel said on Wednesday.

Martel said he has about a dozen lawyers working on the Russian sanctions and the most complex part is the management of spare parts. He was speaking to reporters at a Montreal Council on Foreign Relations event.

