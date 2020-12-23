Bombardier Granted 30-year Services Contract For Toronto' Finch West Light Rail Transit Project

(RTTNews) - Bombardier Transportation said Wednesdy that it has signed a contract with Mosaic Transit Partners Maintenance GP or MTM to provide 30 years of maintenance services for the Finch West Light Rail Transit or LRT project in Toronto.

As per the deal, Bombardier will maintain a fleet of light rail vehicles as well as wayside track and overhead catenary system assets for the new LRT line scheduled to be completed in 2023.

The Finch West LRT project is a Public Private Partnership of Infrastructure Ontario, Metrolinx and Mosaic Transit Group. Mosaic was awarded a contract to design, build, finance and maintain the new LRT line that will run along Finch Avenue West in Toronto and be fully integrated with the city's existing transit system.

Bombardier will be a subcontractor to MTM, which is a joint venture of ACS Infrastructure and AECON.

Additionaly, Bombardier will maintain the fleet and wayside systems for the Toronto Eglinton Crosstown Line and, as part of TransEd O&M Partners GP, will provide turnkey operations and maintenance services for the new Edmonton Valley Line in Alberta.

Bombardier also operates and maintains automated transit systems at 14 airports in the United States and supports customers with overhaul and refurbishment programs, as well as with material and technology solutions.

