Bombardier Global 8000 Sets New Industry Record For Lowest Cabin Altitude At 41,000 Feet

November 04, 2025 — 08:30 am EST

(RTTNews) - Bombardier Inc. (BBD_A.TO) on Tuesday said its Global 8000 business jet has achieved a new industry benchmark for cabin altitude, maintaining a cabin pressure equivalent to 2,691 feet while flying at 41,000 feet — the lowest in business aviation.

The Global 8000, which has a top speed of Mach 0.95 and a range of 8,000 nautical miles, combines this cabin environment with Bombardier's Pur Air system featuring HEPA filtration, designed to enhance passenger comfort and wellbeing.

Bombardier said its Global 8000 jet is on track to enter service in 2025, positioning it as the fastest civil aircraft since the Concorde.

"With this industry benchmark for reduced cabin altitude, along with numerous other design features, we help passengers have the most comfortable inflight experiences in the industry," said Stephen McCullough, Senior Vice President, Engineering and Product Development, Bombardier.

