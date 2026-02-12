Bombardier FY Profit, Revenue Up; Sees 2026 Revenue Above $10 Billion

(RTTNews) - Bombardier Inc. (BBD_A.TO), an aircraft manufacturer, on Thursday reported higher earnings for the full year, driven by increased revenue and stronger operating performance.

Net income from continuing operations rose to $975 million or $9.41 per share, up from $370 million or $3.40 per share in 2024.

Excluding one-time items, adjusted income increased to $805 million or $7.72 per share, compared with $547 million or $5.16 per share last year.

Adjusted EBIT climbed to $1.095 billion from $915 million, while reported EBIT advanced 26% year-over-year to $1.108 billion.

Adjusted EBITDA improved to $1.559 billion versus $1.360 billion in the prior year.

Revenue rose to $9.551 billion from $8.665 billion, supported by a 13% growth in services revenue, and 157 aircraft deliveries, up 11 units year-over-year.

For 2026, the company expects revenue to exceed $10 billion.

On Wednesday, Bombardier shares closed at C$249.73, down 0.32%.

