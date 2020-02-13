Bombardier forecasts positive 2020 cash flow after quarterly loss

Adds details on the Airbus deal and cash flow

MONTREAL, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Canadian plane and train maker Bombardier Inc BBDb.TO forecast positive cash flow for 2020 after it agreed to sell the remaining stake in its capital-intensive commercial aircraft program to Europe's Airbus AIR.PA.

The deal, which gives Airbus a 75% share and the Canadian province of Quebec a 25% stake in the A220 jetliner program, allows Bombardier to avoid future investments of about $700 million.

Bombardier will receive about $600 million from Airbus, helping lift its cash flow, which was a negative $1.20 billion in 2019.

The company's loss before interest and taxes was $1.70 billion in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a profit of $342 million a year earlier, partly due to charges related to some rail contracts in Europe.

Bombardier is now weighing sales of its remaining units to shore up its financial footing as it faces higher rail costs and $9.7 billion in outstanding bonds according to Refinitiv data. [nL8N29T2ND

(Reporting By Allison Lampert; additional reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Allison.Lampert@thomsonreuters.com; 514-796-4212; Reuters Messaging: allison.lampert.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.