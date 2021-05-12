Companies

Bombardier extends period to seek bondholder consent after breach claim

May 12 (Reuters) - Bombardier BBDb.TO said on Wednesday it would extend the time to get bondholders' consent to amend terms on certain bond issues, following claims that the company's recent asset sales breached certain covenants surrounding some of its notes.

