Markets

Bombardier Delivers First Challenger 3500 Jet To AB Jets; Expands Charter Fleet

October 09, 2025 — 08:14 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Bombardier Inc. (BBD-B.TO) announced the delivery of its first Challenger 3500 aircraft to AB Jets, a Memphis-based private charter operator.

The move marks the first of three jets to join its fleet. The new aircraft complements AB Jets' nine Learjet 60s, enhancing customer options and expanding its full-service charter offerings.

The Challenger 3500 combines comfort and advanced technology, featuring the company's patented Nuage seat, voice-controlled cabin systems, 4K entertainment, and wireless charging, offering a premium, productivity-focused travel experience.

On Wednesday, Bombardier closed trading, 0.70% higher at CAD 191.30 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.