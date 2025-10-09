Bombardier Delivers First Challenger 3500 Jet To AB Jets; Expands Charter Fleet

(RTTNews) - Bombardier Inc. (BBD-B.TO) announced the delivery of its first Challenger 3500 aircraft to AB Jets, a Memphis-based private charter operator.

The move marks the first of three jets to join its fleet. The new aircraft complements AB Jets' nine Learjet 60s, enhancing customer options and expanding its full-service charter offerings.

The Challenger 3500 combines comfort and advanced technology, featuring the company's patented Nuage seat, voice-controlled cabin systems, 4K entertainment, and wireless charging, offering a premium, productivity-focused travel experience.

On Wednesday, Bombardier closed trading, 0.70% higher at CAD 191.30 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.