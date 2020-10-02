Bombardier Delivers First Bombardier Innovia Monorail 300 Vehicle For Thailand

(RTTNews) - Bombardier Transportation, the rail technology division of Bombardier Inc. (BBD_B.TO, BBD_A.TO), said Friday it has delivered the first Bombardier Innovia monorail 300 vehicle for Thailand.

The monorails will run on Bangkok's new Metropolitan Rapid Transit or MRT Pink and Yellow Lines, which will provide 64 kilometres of new rail-based urban transportation links across the city.

Bombardier noted that its scope on the 34.2 kilometer Khae Rai-MinBuri (Pink) and 30.4 kilometer Lat Phrao-Samrong (Yellow) Lines comprises 72 four-car Innovia monorail 300 trains, wayside systems and the automated Bombardier CITYFLO 650 rail control and system integration.

The monorails will be able to run at speeds of up to 80 kilometers per hour and with a maximum system capacity of over 28,000 passengers per-hour, per-direction.

The company noted that the system is being delivered from Bombardier's Bangkok Engineering Centre with vehicles manufactured by the CRRC Puzhen Bombardier Transportation Systems Limited or PBTS joint venture, based on Bombardier's original design from Canada.

Bombardier employs more than 600 employees to deliver multiple projects in Thailand and across Asia Pacific. Its Bangkok hub hosts a global centre of excellence in digital mass transit solutions and rail systems integration working for projects worldwide.

In addition to its monorails, Bombardier is delivering its Bombardier Innovia APM 300 automated people mover system for Thailand's first driverless mass transit system, the Gold Line.

The company s also the signalling supplier for the Bangkok Skytrain and MRT Purple Line as well as a section of the State Railway of Thailand's Northern Line upgrade.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.