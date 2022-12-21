Companies
Bombardier CEO voices concerns over awarding Canada's defense contract to Boeing

December 21, 2022 — 04:24 pm EST

Written by Aishwarya Nair for Reuters ->

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Bombardier Inc BBDb.TO Chief Executive Eric Martel voiced concerns over Canada's potential plan to buy reconnaissance jets directly from Boeing Co BA.N instead of tapping its home-grown aerospace industry through a bidding process.

"As President and CEO of Bombardier, I want to publicly share my concern that Canada, which is facing an important choice about the airborne surveillance of its vast borders, may be considering awarding a sole-source contract directly to Boeing."

Martel's comments come after a recent media report that Canada was considering a multi-billion dollar purchase of up to a dozen P-8 Poseidon aircraft from Boeing.

Martel pushed for Bombardier's jets, saying the Canadian planemaker's Global 6500 aircraft "will be the right-sized solution and will respond to Canada's needs".

Boeing did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

