Bombardier CEO to leave company - Globe and Mail, citing report

March 11 (Reuters) - Bombardier Inc BBDb.TO Chief Executive Officer Alain Bellemare is leaving the company, the Globe and Mail reported on Wednesday, citing a report by Montreal's La Presse.

Bellemare will be replaced by Hydro-Quebec CEO Eric Martel, the Globe and Mail said, citing the report.

The boards of the two companies were meeting Wednesday evening to finalise the nominations, the Globe and Mail said.

