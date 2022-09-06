Bombardier CEO sees significant growth of defense jets business

Companies

Bombardier Inc Chief Executive Officer Eric Martel said on Tuesday the company's defense business involving special mission business jets could grow to a possible $1 billion in annual revenues from a 'fraction' of it right now.

"Today it's a fraction ... and we can see this growing quite significantly to become a billion, maybe even bigger than that," Martel said at Aero Montreal's international aerospace forum.

Martel did not specify a timeframe and the company does not disclose current revenues for its defense business.

