Bombardier CEO sees significant growth of defense jets business

MONTREAL, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Bombardier Inc BBDb.TO Chief Executive Officer Eric Martel said on Tuesday the company's defense business involving special mission business jets could grow to a possible $1 billion in annual revenues from a 'fraction' of it right now.

"Today it's a fraction ... and we can see this growing quite significantly to become a billion, maybe even bigger than that," Martel said at Aero Montreal's international aerospace forum.

Martel did not specify a timeframe and the company does not disclose current revenues for its defense business.

(Reporting by Allison Lampert in Montreal)

