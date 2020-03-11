Bombardier CEO Alain Bellemare to leave company

Changes sourcing to company statement

March 11 (Reuters) - Bombardier Inc BBDb.TO said late Wednesday Chief Executive Officer Alain Bellemare would leave the company.

Hydropower producer Hydro-Quebec CEO Eric Martel would replace Bellemare, effective April 6, the company said.

