Bombardier bets on aftermarket demand to reach $7.5 bln revenue in 2025

MONTREAL, March 4 (Reuters) - Corporate planemaker Bombardier BBDb.TO said on Thursday it is betting on demand for aftermarket services to help hit an estimated $7.5 billion revenue target in 2025, as the company holds its first investor day since becoming a pure play business jet maker.

Bombardier said in a statement it expects to generate more than $500 million in free cash and $1.5 billion in adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) in 2025, while growing margins and slashing debt.

Montreal-based Bombardier is trying to cut costs and increase earnings by capturing a greater share of sales of aircraft products and maintenance packages, at a time when plane deliveries could take years to recover to 2019 levels due to the coronavirus pandemic.

(Reporting By Allison Lampert in Montreal; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

