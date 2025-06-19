Bombardier Begins Deliveries Of Three Challenger 3500 Aircraft To Saudi Arabia's Aloula Aviation

(RTTNews) - Bombardier Inc. (BOMBF, BBD-B.TO), a Canadian aerospace manufacturer, on Thursday announced that it has begun delivering three advanced Challenger 3500 aircraft to Saudi Arabian airline Aloula Aviation.

The company said one of these aircraft will be the first Challenger 3500 to be registered in the country.

The Bombardier Challenger 3500 is known for speed, range, and comfort, and it features the widest cabin in its class.

The popular business jet was selected for its large, comfortable cabin, impressive flying range, and strong track record for reliability, making it a smart choice for Aloula Aviation's fleet.

With the aircraft's strong performance and smooth ride, it is well-suited for the Middle East. From Saudi Arabia, it can easily fly non-stop to cities like Paris, Geneva, and New Delhi. The aircraft's reliability and ability to handle tough conditions make it an ideal fit for the region.

On Wednesday, Bombardier closed trading 3.78% lesser at $11.10 on the OTC market.

