Bombardier (BDRBF) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Bombardier Inc CL B (Symbol: BDRBF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $41.38, changing hands as high as $41.88 per share. Bombardier Inc CL B shares are currently trading up about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BDRBF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BDRBF's low point in its 52 week range is $29.22 per share, with $55.25 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $41.88.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.