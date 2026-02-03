Bombardier (BDRBF) Price Target Increased by 10.71% to 187.33

The average one-year price target for Bombardier (OTCPK:BDRBF) has been revised to $187.33 / share. This is an increase of 10.71% from the prior estimate of $169.20 dated January 13, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $138.94 to a high of $226.87 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 193.48% from the latest reported closing price of $63.83 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 75 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bombardier. This is an decrease of 20 owner(s) or 21.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BDRBF is 0.26%, an increase of 10.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 23.48% to 12,623K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 3,263K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,863K shares , representing an increase of 12.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BDRBF by 54.34% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 3,123K shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,588K shares , representing an increase of 49.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BDRBF by 180.47% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,249K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,224K shares , representing an increase of 2.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BDRBF by 67.35% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 776K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 759K shares , representing an increase of 2.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BDRBF by 39.71% over the last quarter.

FGLGX - Fidelity Series Large Cap Stock Fund holds 751K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.