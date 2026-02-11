Markets

Bombardier Bags Order For 40 Challenger 3500 Business Aircraft From Vista

February 11, 2026 — 06:59 am EST

(RTTNews) - Bombardier Inc. (BDRBF.PK), Tuesday announced that the company has received orders from Vista and its commonly controlled entities for 40 Challenger 3500 business aircraft, with purchase options for an additional 120 aircraft.

At current prices, the market value of the order is valued at $1.18 billion. If all the purchase options are exercised, the total order value for all 160 aircraft would reach $4.72 billion.

Éric Martel, President and CEO, Bombardier, commented, "These significant orders are a testament to how well this aircraft serves our customers, delivering the perfect balance of cutting-edge technology, exceptional comfort, and proven value."

In the pre-market hours, Bombardier's stock is trading at $184.57, down 0.18 percent on the OTC Markets.

