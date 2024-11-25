News & Insights

Bombardier appoints Maso as Chief Human Resources Officer

November 25, 2024 — 07:40 am EST

Bombardier (BDRBF) announced the appointment of Caroline Maso as Chief Human Resources Officer. Maso will report directly to Eric Martel, President and CEO of Bombardier and, effective early in the new year, will lead Bombardier’s worldwide Human Resources practice with a focus on ensuring Bombardier is a best-in-class employer in every country the company operates. Prior to her appointment at Bombardier, Maso held the role of Senior Vice President, Human Resources, Canada, Romania, Algeria, LATAM and Corporate Functions at AtkinsRealis.

