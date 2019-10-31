Bombardier Announces Sale Of Aerostructures Business - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Bombardier (BBD_B.TO, BBD_A.TO) has reached an agreement to sell its aerostructures business to Spirit AeroSystems Holding, Inc. The deal follows the formation of Bombardier Aviation earlier in the year and streamlines Bombardier's aerostructures footprint to focus on core capabilities. Expected cash proceeds are $500 million plus the assumptions of liabilities.

Separately, Bombardier reported a third-quarter adjusted loss per share of $0.04 compared to profit of $0.04, prior year. Consolidated revenues were $3.7 billion, 8 percent organic growth year-over-year, driven mainly by a favourable delivery mix of large business aircraft and progress on rail projects. Order activity remained solid in the quarter. The company continues to expect full-year free cash flow usage to be approximately $500 million.

