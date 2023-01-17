Markets

Bombardier Announces $500 Mln New Senior Notes Offering Due 2029

January 17, 2023 — 08:08 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Bombardier Inc. (BBD_B.TO, BBD_A.TO) Tuesday announced the launch of an offering of $500 million new Senior Notes due 2029.

The proceeds from the offering with cash on hand will fund the redemption of all of its outstanding 7.500 percent Senior Notes due 2024. Further, the Aerospace & Defense major with its base in Dorval, Canada said the proceeds will be used to finance the offer to purchase up to $104 million aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 7.50 percent Senior Notes due 2025 and for the payment of related fees and expenses.

The redemption of the 2024 Notes and the 2025 Tender Offer are subject to the completion of the offering of the New Notes prior to February 16, 2023.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.