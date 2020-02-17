Companies

Bombardier agrees $8.2 billion deal to sell rail unit to Alstom

Contributors
Dominique Vidalon Reuters
Sarah White Reuters
Allison Lampert Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Canada's Bombardier said on Monday it had agreed to sell its rail division to France's Alstom for an enterprise value of $8.2 billion, as it focuses purely on business aviation and pays down debt.

PARIS/MONTREAL, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Canada's Bombardier BBDb.TO said on Monday it had agreed to sell its rail division to France's Alstom ALSO.PA for an enterprise value of $8.2 billion, as it focuses purely on business aviation and pays down debt.

That price tag includes equity plus debt. The deal will be done majoritarily in cash, with a chunk paid in new Alstom shares, Bombardier and Alstom confirmed in separate statements.

Bombardier said it would be receiving net proceeds of between $4.2 and $4.5 billion, once it accounts for the portion that will go to Canadian pension fund manager Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, a 30% shareholder in the rail unit.

Caisse will become the biggest shareholder in Alstom following the deal, which is expected to close in the first half of 2021, Bombardier added.

The memorandum of understanding between Bombardier and Alstom was approved by both companies' boards.

($1 = 0.9228 euros)

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, Sarah White and Allison Lampert)

((sarah.white1@thomsonreuters.com; + 33 (0) 1 49 49 56 85;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular