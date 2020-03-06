Bomb squad called over suspicious device in car in south England

Contributor
Michael Holden Reuters
Published

British police said bomb squad officers had been called to examine a suspicious device found in a car in Luton, south England, on Friday.

Police said two men had been arrested near the scene and people were being advised to avoid the area.

"An explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) team are in attendance," police said in a statement.

(Reporting by Michael Holden, editing by Andy Bruce)

