Markets
SBUX

Bolthouse Farms Agrees To Buy Juice Brand From Starbucks

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Fresh-food maker Bolthouse Farms agreed to buy the brand and business of Evolution Fresh from Starbucks (SBUX) for an undisclosed amount. Evolution Fresh is a producer of primarily organic, cold-pressed, premium juice products.

The transaction is expected to close later this year.

The employees that support the business will also transition to Bolthouse Farms upon close of the transaction, Starbucks said in a statement.

Bolthouse Farms said, through the acquisition, it will expand its beverage offerings from nutrient-dense, plant-powered juices and smoothies to include a full lineup of primarily organic cold-pressed, premium juices.

Starbucks stores in the U.S. will continue to sell Evolution Fresh products.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SBUX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular