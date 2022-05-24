Bolthouse Farms Agrees To Buy Juice Brand From Starbucks

(RTTNews) - Fresh-food maker Bolthouse Farms agreed to buy the brand and business of Evolution Fresh from Starbucks (SBUX) for an undisclosed amount. Evolution Fresh is a producer of primarily organic, cold-pressed, premium juice products.

The transaction is expected to close later this year.

The employees that support the business will also transition to Bolthouse Farms upon close of the transaction, Starbucks said in a statement.

Bolthouse Farms said, through the acquisition, it will expand its beverage offerings from nutrient-dense, plant-powered juices and smoothies to include a full lineup of primarily organic cold-pressed, premium juices.

Starbucks stores in the U.S. will continue to sell Evolution Fresh products.

