Bolt Projects Sees Nearly 8x Revenue Surge In Q1 2025, Losses Narrow Slightly

(RTTNews) - Bolt Projects Holdings, Inc. (BSLK) reported its first quarter 2025 results. The company specializes in developing biotech-based materials, with a growing focus on the Vegan Silk Technology Platform for the beauty and personal care market.

Bolt generates revenue through sales of its proprietary biomaterials, which are designed to replace traditional petroleum-based and silicone-based ingredients with sustainable, high-performance alternatives. Its customer base includes both indie and established brands in skincare, haircare, and cosmetics.

Q1 2025 Performance:

Bolt Projects Holdings reported Q1 2025 revenue of $0.17 million, a significant increase from $0.02 million in the first quarter 2024. This growth was primarily driven by strategic partnerships, particularly with the Goddess Maintenance Company, along with strong reorders from prior product launches.

However, the company continued to operate at a loss, reporting a net loss of $6.0 million or $3.00 per share, a slight improvement from $6.6 million or $28.22 per share in the first quarter 2024. The ongoing losses were mainly due to increased operating expenses to support R&D efforts, marketing expansion, and scaling operations.

Bolt's adjusted EBITDA loss widened to $3.1 million, compared to $2.5 million a year ago.

Commercial Momentum:

Bolt added two new customers in Q1 in the skincare and haircare segments, with one preparing a 2026 aerosol launch targeting scalp health. Reorders came in strong across its existing product lines, including:

-- Freaks of Nature SPF products.

-- Haus Labs mascara.

Goddess Maintenance Company's hair mask, which launched in April 2025 and has already validated reorder volumes for the year

Management emphasized that repeat demand is tracking at the high end of projections, reflecting early product-market fit.

R&D and IP Expansion:

-- Bolt continues to invest heavily in R&D. In the first quarter, it:

Delivered new biotech material xl-silk.

Enhanced the claim set for b-silk.

Added 7 new patents, bringing its portfolio to 75 granted patents and 114 pending

This IP pipeline supports exclusive customer innovation and regulatory alignment, according to the company's Chief Product and Technology Officer.

Capital & Operations Update:

Bolt ended Q1 with $1.0 million in cash, down from $3.5 million at the end of 2024. The company completed a 20-to-1 reverse stock split on April 22, 2025, and previously entered into a stock purchase agreement with Triton in February, issuing over 340,000 shares by March 31.

Management said Bolt's supply chain is built to scale, with capacity for over 10x 2024 production volumes, and flexible enough to mitigate tariff-related risks. They also expect double-digit manufacturing cost reductions per kilogram over time.

Looking Ahead:

Bolt reaffirmed its full-year 2025 revenue guidance of at least $4.5 million compared to the full-year 2024 revenue of $1.4 million and projected 2026 revenue of at least $9.0 million—both driven by expanded partnerships, improved manufacturing capacity, and strong reorder trends.

The company expects to generate positive gross profit in both 2025 and 2026, as it targets a long-term gross margin of 60 percent through volume scaling and process efficiencies.

Cash Position:

As of March 31,2025, the Company had $1.0 million in cash and cash equivalents.

BSLK has traded in a range of $220.3 to $2.89 in the last 1 year. As of this writing, the stock is at $2.87, up 58.70%

