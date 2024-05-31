News & Insights

Stocks

Bolt Metals Settles Debt with Share Issuance

May 31, 2024 — 04:41 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Bolt Metals (TSE:BOLT) has released an update.

Bolt Metals Corp. has successfully issued over 1.9 million common shares to settle a debt of approximately $629,000 with top company officials, under terms approved by the Canadian Securities Exchange. The move, involving transactions with related parties, aims to improve the company’s financial stance amidst challenging conditions. Bolt Metals, a Canadian exploration firm, is strategically focused on acquiring and developing battery metal projects in the Asia-Pacific region.

For further insights into TSE:BOLT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PCRCF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.