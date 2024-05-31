Bolt Metals Settles Debt with Share Issuance

Bolt Metals (TSE:BOLT) has released an update.

Bolt Metals Corp. has successfully issued over 1.9 million common shares to settle a debt of approximately $629,000 with top company officials, under terms approved by the Canadian Securities Exchange. The move, involving transactions with related parties, aims to improve the company’s financial stance amidst challenging conditions. Bolt Metals, a Canadian exploration firm, is strategically focused on acquiring and developing battery metal projects in the Asia-Pacific region.

