Bolt Metals Poised for Growth with Copper’s New Status

Bolt Metals (TSE:BOLT) has released an update.
Bolt Metals Corp. is set to gain from the U.S. House of Representatives’ decision to designate copper as a critical mineral, enhancing the strategic value of its Soap Gulch project in Montana. This development promises to streamline permitting processes and provide federal support, facilitating Bolt’s efforts to meet domestic copper demand. With favorable geology, Soap Gulch could play a vital role in addressing the anticipated global copper supply gap.
