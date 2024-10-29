Bolt Metals Completes Successful Private Placement

Bolt Metals (TSE:BOLT) has released an update.

Bolt Metals Corp. successfully closed a non-brokered private placement, raising C$544,500 through the sale of 1,361,250 units priced at C$0.40 each. Each unit includes one common share and one transferable warrant, exercisable at C$0.75 within two years. The funds will be used for exploration, working capital, and general corporate purposes.

