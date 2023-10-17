News & Insights

Bolt Biotherapeutics: First Patient Dosed In Clinical Trial Of BDC-3042

(RTTNews) - Bolt Biotherapeutics (BOLT) announced the first patient has been dosed with BDC-3042 in the single-agent dose-escalation portion of the first-in-human Phase 1/2 clinical study. The study will evaluate BDC-3042 in patients with metastatic or unresectable triple-negative breast cancer, colorectal cancer, clear cell renal cell carcinoma, head and neck cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, or ovarian cancer.

Shelley Ackerman, Director & BDC-3042 Preclinical Project Team Lead, said: "In preclinical studies, BDC-3042 has shown the ability to repolarize TAMs from a tumor-supportive to a tumor-destructive phenotype."

