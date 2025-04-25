Bolt Biotherapeutics Reports Positive Phase 1 Results for BDC-3042, Demonstrating Safety and Anti-Tumor Activity in Cancer Patients

BDC-3042 demonstrates favorable safety, biological activity, and anti-tumor effects in a Phase 1 clinical study for cancer patients.

Quiver AI Summary

Bolt Biotherapeutics announced positive results from a Phase 1 clinical study of its immunotherapy BDC-3042, which showed good tolerance and no significant toxicities at doses up to 10 mg/kg. The study demonstrated biological activity, with increased proinflammatory markers and signs of anti-tumor efficacy, including stable disease in multiple patients with non-small cell lung cancer. CEO Willie Quinn emphasized BDC-3042's potential for rapid development and its attractiveness for commercial partnership. The results support further exploration in various cancer settings, particularly after immunotherapy, given its favorable safety profile and pharmacokinetics.

Potential Positives

BDC-3042 demonstrated a favorable safety profile, with no dose-limiting toxicities or serious drug-related adverse events reported, which is significant for advancing clinical development.

The drug showed biological activity and signs of anti-tumor efficacy, including an unconfirmed partial response in a patient with non-small cell lung cancer, which highlights its potential in treating difficult cancers.

Bolt Biotherapeutics is actively seeking a partnership to advance the development of BDC-3042, indicating strategic growth and the opportunity for enhanced resource allocation towards further clinical trials.

Potential Negatives

Company is seeking a partner to advance development of BDC-3042, which may indicate insufficient internal resources to continue development independently.

Despite favorable safety and biological activity results, the press release emphasizes reliance on future clinical development and potential partnerships, highlighting uncertainty in commercialization and regulatory approval timelines.

Forward-looking statements indicate significant risks and uncertainties associated with BDC-3042's development, which may affect investor confidence and perceptions of the company's viability.

FAQ

What is BDC-3042 and its role in cancer treatment?

BDC-3042 is an agonist antibody targeting dectin-2, aimed at activating immune responses against tumors in various cancer types.

How well was BDC-3042 tolerated in clinical trials?

BDC-3042 was well tolerated up to 10 mg/kg q2w, with no dose-limiting toxicities or serious adverse events reported.

What were the key findings from the BDC-3042 Phase 1 study?

The study showed biological activity, with anti-tumor signs including partial responses and stable disease in non-small cell lung cancer patients.

What is the next step for BDC-3042?

Bolt is initiating a partnering process to advance the development and commercialization of BDC-3042, focusing on accelerating its potential.

How does BDC-3042 perform in patients previously treated with PD-1 inhibitors?

Patients previously treated with PD-1 blockers showed favorable responses, with 80% having stable disease or better as their best response.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$BOLT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 15 institutional investors add shares of $BOLT stock to their portfolio, and 11 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release





BDC-3042 was well tolerated up to 10 mg/kg q2w with no dose-limiting toxicities and no drug-related serious adverse events









BDC-3042 showed biological activity, with clear dose-dependent increases in proinflammatory cytokines and chemokines









BDC-3042 showed signs of anti-tumor activity, including an unconfirmed partial response, stable disease ≥ 12 weeks in 3/3 non-small cell lung cancer patients and in 2/3 patients at the highest dose









Bolt is running a partnering process to advance development of BDC-3042







REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bolt Biotherapeutics (Nasdaq: BOLT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, today announced results from its Phase 1 dose-escalation clinical study of BDC-3042 at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting, taking place April 25-30, 2025, in Chicago, Illinois.





“We are excited about the potential of BDC-3042 to help patients with cancer. This initial dose-escalation study demonstrated a favorable safety profile, dose-dependent biologic activity, and monotherapy anti-tumor activity,” said Willie Quinn, Chief Executive Officer. “BDC-3042 deserves rapid development, especially given its enormous commercial potential. We are launching a process to find a partner with the resources to accelerate development and optimize commercialization.”





BDC-3042 is a proprietary agonist antibody that targets dectin-2, an immune-activating receptor expressed by tumor-associated macrophages (TAMs). Dectin-2 is a C-type lectin receptor best known for its role in pathogen recognition and induction of protective immune responses against fungi and other microbes. This single-agent, dose-escalation Phase 1 clinical study is evaluating BDC-3042 in patients with metastatic or unresectable triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC), clear cell renal cell carcinoma (ccRCC), colorectal cancer (CRC), melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer.







Key Clinical Study Findings:







Seventeen patients with six different tumor types and a median of four prior lines of therapy were enrolled across the seven dose cohorts. As of the April 7, 2025 data cut-off, results showed:







BDC-3042 was well tolerated up to the highest dose level tested (10 mg/kg q2w), with no dose-limiting toxicities observed. Across all dose cohorts:





No grade 4 or 5 drug-related adverse events (AEs) were reported





No drug-related serious adverse events (SAEs) were reported





No drug-related treatment discontinuations





The most frequent drug-related AEs were fatigue (12%), flatulence (12%), and nausea (12%)







BDC-3042 was well tolerated up to the highest dose level tested (10 mg/kg q2w), with no dose-limiting toxicities observed. Across all dose cohorts:



BDC-3042 demonstrated favorable pharmacokinetics (PK) providing ample exposure and flexibility to widen the dosing interval



BDC-3042 demonstrated favorable pharmacokinetics (PK) providing ample exposure and flexibility to widen the dosing interval



Biological activity was confirmed, with evidence of target engagement and peripheral immunostimulatory effects consistent with preclinical studies





100% (5/5) of patient samples had detectable dectin-2 staining when assessed by immunohistochemistry (IHC)







Biological activity was confirmed, with evidence of target engagement and peripheral immunostimulatory effects consistent with preclinical studies



The study provided evidence of monotherapy anti-tumor activity





One NSCLC patient from the 10 mg/kg cohort had an unconfirmed partial response and remains on study beyond 18 weeks





80% of evaluable patients (12/15) had SD or better as their best response





Four out of five patients who had progressed after previous treatment with PD-1/PD-L1 blockers had SD with some reduction in tumor size





All three NSCLC patients had SD or better with some reduction in tumor size











The study provided evidence of monotherapy anti-tumor activity





The dose-escalation data support the selection of 10 mg/kg q2w as a recommended Phase 2 dose (RP2D), alongside potential exploration of other doses and schedules. The results support further clinical development in NSCLC and other post-immunotherapy settings, as patients previously treated with PD-(L)1 inhibitors appear to have more dectin-2 expression and may experience improved outcomes.





“BDC-3042 demonstrated a very favorable safety profile across all seven dose levels in a late-line patient population that is difficult to treat,” said Ecaterina Dumbrava, M.D., associate professor of Investigational Cancer Therapeutics at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. “The favorable safety, PK, and immunostimulatory effects of BDC-3042 support its further study in selected indications and underscore its combination potential with immune checkpoint inhibitors and other therapies.”





Details about the poster presentations can be found on the AACR website. Additionally, a copy of each poster is available on the



Publications



page of the Bolt Biotherapeutics website.







About Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc.







Bolt Biotherapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Bolt Biotherapeutics’ pipeline candidates are built on the Company’s deep expertise in myeloid biology and cancer drug development. The Company’s pipeline includes BDC-3042, a first-in-class agonist antibody that activates macrophages by targeting dectin-2, and BDC-4182, a next-generation Boltbody™ Immune-Stimulating Antibody Conjugate (ISAC) clinical candidate targeting claudin 18.2. BDC-3042 is currently in a Phase 1 dose-escalation trial that includes patients with any of seven different solid tumor types. BDC-4182 is supported by strong in vitro and in vivo data demonstrating potent anti-tumor activity, and activities are underway to support the initiation of clinical trials in second quarter 2025. Bolt Biotherapeutics is also developing additional Boltbody™ ISACs in strategic collaborations with leading biopharmaceutical companies. For more information, please visit



https://www.boltbio.com/



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements about us and our industry that involve substantial risks and uncertainties and are based on our beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to us. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding the future potential of BDC-3042 in various settings and at various doses, likely development path for BDC-3042, the ability for BDC-3042 to safely combine with other treatments, BDC-3042’s enormous commercial potential, our ability to find a development partner for BDC-3042 and to accelerate the development and optimize commercialization of BDC-3042, and the initiation of future clinical trials, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “on track,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” or “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements represent our current beliefs, estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this press release and information contained in this press release should not be relied upon as representing our estimates as of any subsequent date. These statements, and related risks, uncertainties, factors and assumptions, include, but are not limited to: the potential product candidates that we develop may not progress through clinical development or receive required regulatory approvals within expected timelines or at all; clinical trials may not confirm any safety, potency or other product characteristics described or assumed in this press release; such product candidates may not be beneficial to patients or become commercialized; and our ability to maintain our current collaborations and establish further collaborations. These risks are not exhaustive. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Further information on factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated by our forward-looking statements is included in the reports we have filed or will file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024. These filings, when available, are available on the investor relations section of our website at investors.boltbio.com and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.







Investor Relations and Media Contact:







Matthew DeYoung





Argot Partners





(212) 600-1902









boltbio@argotpartners.com







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.