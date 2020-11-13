Bolsonaro's support falls in Brazil's two main cities - poll

US Markets

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's support has fallen in São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro on the eve of municipal elections, according to a Datafolha survey conducted on Nov. 9 and 10 and published in the Folha de S. Paulo newspaper on Friday.

In São Paulo, Bolsonaro saw his rejection rate rise from 48% to 50% and his government's approval rate drop from 25% to 23%. The President is better rated among the older population, with a 30% approval, and rejected by 66% of the younger population.

In Rio, Bolsonaro's approval fell six points to 28%, from 34%; and rejection remained stable, with a slight increase from 41% to 42%, the poll showed. The margin of error is 3 percentage points, Folha said.

A previous poll last Sunday also showed a similar trend, suggesting a previous bump may be short-lived as the country still grapples with a brutal coronavirus outbreak.

Brazilians go to the polls on Sunday in the first round of local elections.

